(2nd LD) Man nabbed for stabbing teacher at high school in Daejeon
(ATTN: CHANGES photo; UPDATES info throughout)
DAEJEON, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- An unidentified man was arrested after stabbing a teacher at a high school in the central city of Daejeon on Friday, police said.
The suspect, believed to be in his late 20s, stabbed the teacher multiple times, including in the face and chest, at a high school in the Daedeok district in Daejeon, 139 kilometers from Seoul, at 10:03 a.m.
The suspect was arrested on a street about 7-8 kilometers away from the school at 12:30 p.m., they said.
The teacher, 49, is undergoing urgent surgery after fire authorities found him unconscious and referred him to a hospital, officials said.
The man reportedly entered the front gate after introducing himself as a graduate of the school, and looked for the victim at a teachers' room. Upon hearing that the teacher was in class, he waited for the victim to come out before stabbing him and fleeing, officials said.
The teacher fled to the administration office soon after the attack and reported it to the police.
Police said they are investigating the motive of the crime, judging that the suspect is acquainted with the victim, after a witness reported hearing the teacher saying, "It is my fault."
