Man apprehended with knife at bus terminal in southern Seoul
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- Police apprehended a man in his 20s on Friday who was roaming around an express bus terminal in southern Seoul holding a knife.
The man, whose identity was withheld, was taken into police custody at 10:45 a.m. on the first floor of the Gangnam Express Bus Terminal and put under investigation on charges of intimidating a security guard, police officials said.
Upon a report that "a man is roaming around the express bus terminal with a knife," police and rescue authorities were sent to the scene, but no casualty was reported. The police confiscated two weapons from him.
An eyewitness said, "(He) went on a rampage and appeared to be trying to harm himself with a kitchen knife."
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
BTS' V to be last member to debut as soloist
-
S. Korean FM discusses quake response with Turkish disaster relief chief
-
(LEAD) Heat wave grips S. Korea for 6th day
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams new U.S. human rights envoy as 'wicked' meddler in sovereign state affairs
-
(2nd LD) Biden to host trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders at Camp David next month: White House
-
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams new U.S. human rights envoy as 'wicked' meddler in sovereign state affairs
-
Over 10 wounded in stabbing rampage near Seoul
-
(2nd LD) 13 wounded in stabbing rampage, vehicle attack near Seoul: police
-
Over 10 wounded in stabbing rampage near Seoul
-
(LEAD) 13 wounded in stabbing rampage near Seoul: police
-
88 taken to hospital during World Jamboree opening ceremony amid heat wave
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention