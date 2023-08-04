Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Man apprehended with knife at bus terminal in southern Seoul

All News 13:34 August 04, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- Police apprehended a man in his 20s on Friday who was roaming around an express bus terminal in southern Seoul holding a knife.

The man, whose identity was withheld, was taken into police custody at 10:45 a.m. on the first floor of the Gangnam Express Bus Terminal and put under investigation on charges of intimidating a security guard, police officials said.

Upon a report that "a man is roaming around the express bus terminal with a knife," police and rescue authorities were sent to the scene, but no casualty was reported. The police confiscated two weapons from him.

An eyewitness said, "(He) went on a rampage and appeared to be trying to harm himself with a kitchen knife."

Man apprehended with knife at bus terminal in southern Seoul - 1

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#knife threat
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!