Kumho Petro Chemical Q2 net income down 59.1 pct to 117.4 bln won

SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- Kumho Petro Chemical Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 117.4 billion won (US$89.8 million), down 59.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period fell 69.5 percent on-year to 107.9 billion won. Sales decreased 29.7 percent to 1.57 trillion won.

(END)