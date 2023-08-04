Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Dongwon Systems Q2 net profit down 17.7 pct to 17.9 bln won

All News 15:32 August 04, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- Dongwon Systems Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 17.9 billion won (US$13.7 million), down 17.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 25.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 29.5 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 11.5 percent to 334.8 billion won.
