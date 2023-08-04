Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Investment Holdings Q2 net profit up 121.2 pct to 220.1 bln won

All News 15:38 August 04, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- Korea Investment Holdings Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 220.1 billion won (US$168 million), up 121.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 255.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 167.3 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 19.7 percent to 5.8 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 155.4 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
