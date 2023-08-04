Military to deploy anti-drone system on trial basis next year: DAPA
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military will deploy an anti-drone response system on a trial basis in the first half of next year under a program to swiftly introduce advanced technologies, the state arms procurement agency said Friday.
The trial project promotion committee of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) has chosen the multilayered drone-response defense system for its trial acquisition program, which seeks to accelerate the introduction of private sector technologies to the military.
Under the program, the military will sign a contract later this year for the anti-drone system, which will be designed to neutralize small-sized unmanned aircraft by jamming their signals or physically disabling them with lasers or nets.
The system will begin trial deployment in the Army and the Navy next year, under which the armed services will assess its military utility before considering additional deployment.
The committee also selected an artificial intelligence-based remote control weapon station on tactical vehicles for the program. The system will begin trial deployment by the Army and the Air Force in the first half of next year, according to DAPA.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
