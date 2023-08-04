SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



Yuhan 73,500 0

SLCORP 35,600 DN 600

DL 41,600 UP 550

DOOSAN 107,400 UP 1,900

HITEJINRO 20,500 UP 100

AMOREPACIFIC 121,300 UP 3,900

FOOSUNG 12,600 DN 300

TKG Huchems 22,650 DN 200

JB Financial Group 8,750 UP 220

DAEWOONG PHARM 108,200 UP 500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 59,800 UP 3,100

KIH 50,500 UP 300

KUMHOTIRE 4,500 DN 40

KOREA AEROSPACE 49,250 UP 400

SAMSUNG SDS 134,600 UP 6,800

GS 38,750 0

LIG Nex1 76,000 UP 700

Fila Holdings 39,850 UP 700

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 169,600 UP 600

HANAFINANCIALGR 38,550 UP 100

HANWHA LIFE 2,440 UP 55

HyundaiEng&Const 36,500 DN 150

CUCKOO HOMESYS 22,250 UP 500

SamsungF&MIns 247,500 UP 7,500

Kogas 25,450 UP 350

HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,900 UP 150

Hanwha 29,550 DN 150

DB HiTek 57,400 DN 400

CJ 66,800 UP 1,100

LX INT 35,000 UP 300

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 459,000 DN 5,500

HANILCMT 12,180 UP 210

KOLMAR KOREA 48,850 UP 550

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY384 00 DN850

PIAM 29,950 DN 700

HANJINKAL 42,950 UP 450

CHONGKUNDANG 81,700 UP 700

DoubleUGames 40,950 UP 100

COSMAX 104,200 UP 4,100

HANATOUR SERVICE 48,650 UP 250

(MORE)