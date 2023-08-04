KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Yuhan 73,500 0
SLCORP 35,600 DN 600
DL 41,600 UP 550
DOOSAN 107,400 UP 1,900
HITEJINRO 20,500 UP 100
AMOREPACIFIC 121,300 UP 3,900
FOOSUNG 12,600 DN 300
TKG Huchems 22,650 DN 200
JB Financial Group 8,750 UP 220
DAEWOONG PHARM 108,200 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 59,800 UP 3,100
KIH 50,500 UP 300
KUMHOTIRE 4,500 DN 40
KOREA AEROSPACE 49,250 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDS 134,600 UP 6,800
GS 38,750 0
LIG Nex1 76,000 UP 700
Fila Holdings 39,850 UP 700
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 169,600 UP 600
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,550 UP 100
HANWHA LIFE 2,440 UP 55
HyundaiEng&Const 36,500 DN 150
CUCKOO HOMESYS 22,250 UP 500
SamsungF&MIns 247,500 UP 7,500
Kogas 25,450 UP 350
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,900 UP 150
Hanwha 29,550 DN 150
DB HiTek 57,400 DN 400
CJ 66,800 UP 1,100
LX INT 35,000 UP 300
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 459,000 DN 5,500
HANILCMT 12,180 UP 210
KOLMAR KOREA 48,850 UP 550
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY384 00 DN850
PIAM 29,950 DN 700
HANJINKAL 42,950 UP 450
CHONGKUNDANG 81,700 UP 700
DoubleUGames 40,950 UP 100
COSMAX 104,200 UP 4,100
HANATOUR SERVICE 48,650 UP 250
