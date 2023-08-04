KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HL MANDO 44,650 0
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 796,000 DN 11,000
Doosan Bobcat 54,100 DN 500
Netmarble 48,500 DN 150
KRAFTON 169,400 DN 1,200
HD HYUNDAI 62,500 UP 1,100
ORION 118,900 UP 500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 25,400 DN 250
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,840 UP 40
LOTTE WELLFOOD 98,000 0
CheilWorldwide 19,330 UP 630
BGF Retail 169,400 DN 1,800
SKCHEM 65,900 DN 100
HDC-OP 10,160 UP 10
HYOSUNG TNC 352,500 UP 7,000
Doosan Enerbility 16,920 DN 50
Doosanfc 26,400 DN 450
NCsoft 275,500 UP 1,500
LG Display 13,910 DN 20
KIWOOM 102,200 UP 700
SK 155,500 0
Hanon Systems 8,490 DN 30
Hanwha Ocean 46,500 UP 400
HD Hyundai Infracore 11,050 DN 50
Kangwonland 15,840 UP 350
NAVER 223,500 UP 500
Kakao 51,800 DN 1,500
DWEC 4,535 UP 10
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 85,100 UP 3,000
CJ CheilJedang 294,500 0
SamyangFood 118,300 UP 2,500
KEPCO KPS 34,150 UP 850
LG H&H 453,500 UP 12,500
LGCHEM 636,000 DN 7,000
KEPCO E&C 72,200 0
ShinhanGroup 35,100 UP 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 42,900 UP 650
HYUNDAI ROTEM 30,200 DN 150
LGELECTRONICS 103,600 DN 1,000
Celltrion 150,700 DN 500
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
BTS' V to be last member to debut as soloist
S. Korean FM discusses quake response with Turkish disaster relief chief
(LEAD) Heat wave grips S. Korea for 6th day
(LEAD) N. Korea slams new U.S. human rights envoy as 'wicked' meddler in sovereign state affairs
(2nd LD) Biden to host trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders at Camp David next month: White House
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
(LEAD) World Scout Jamboree kicks off amid heat wave
(2nd LD) 13 wounded in stabbing rampage, vehicle attack near Seoul: police
Over 10 wounded in stabbing rampage near Seoul
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
88 taken to hospital during World Jamboree opening ceremony amid heat wave