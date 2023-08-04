KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Mobis 230,000 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 119,600 UP 600
S-1 57,100 UP 3,000
ZINUS 27,250 UP 1,200
LG Innotek 255,500 DN 10,000
HyundaiMipoDock 92,700 UP 100
CJ LOGISTICS 82,500 UP 7,900
SD Biosensor 14,410 DN 830
IS DONGSEO 32,700 UP 600
S-Oil 76,800 DN 300
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 157,200 UP 700
HMM 17,940 DN 40
HYUNDAI WIA 60,500 DN 100
KumhoPetrochem 125,900 DN 100
SKC 98,800 DN 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,090 UP 80
Asiana Airlines 11,220 UP 190
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp513 00 DN2100
COWAY 41,300 UP 1,000
Hanchem 192,000 DN 4,800
DWS 39,000 0
KEPCO 19,390 DN 90
SamsungSecu 36,500 UP 550
KG DONGBU STL 8,320 DN 10
SKTelecom 46,400 UP 250
HyundaiElev 43,100 UP 1,900
Handsome 21,750 UP 500
SK Innovation 203,000 DN 3,500
POONGSAN 36,000 UP 50
KBFinancialGroup 52,000 UP 800
Youngone Corp 59,400 UP 3,000
CSWIND 71,300 DN 1,200
GKL 14,340 UP 520
KOLON IND 51,100 UP 500
HanmiPharm 291,500 UP 1,500
Meritz Financial 50,200 UP 700
BNK Financial Group 6,750 UP 70
DGB Financial Group 7,430 UP 30
emart 78,500 UP 2,500
SKBS 84,500 UP 200
(MORE)
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
BTS' V to be last member to debut as soloist
-
S. Korean FM discusses quake response with Turkish disaster relief chief
-
(LEAD) Heat wave grips S. Korea for 6th day
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams new U.S. human rights envoy as 'wicked' meddler in sovereign state affairs
-
(2nd LD) Biden to host trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders at Camp David next month: White House
-
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
-
-
-
(LEAD) World Scout Jamboree kicks off amid heat wave
-
(2nd LD) 13 wounded in stabbing rampage, vehicle attack near Seoul: police
-
Over 10 wounded in stabbing rampage near Seoul
-
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
88 taken to hospital during World Jamboree opening ceremony amid heat wave