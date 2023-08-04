Mobis 230,000 0

HANWHA AEROSPACE 119,600 UP 600

S-1 57,100 UP 3,000

ZINUS 27,250 UP 1,200

LG Innotek 255,500 DN 10,000

HyundaiMipoDock 92,700 UP 100

CJ LOGISTICS 82,500 UP 7,900

SD Biosensor 14,410 DN 830

IS DONGSEO 32,700 UP 600

S-Oil 76,800 DN 300

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 157,200 UP 700

HMM 17,940 DN 40

HYUNDAI WIA 60,500 DN 100

KumhoPetrochem 125,900 DN 100

SKC 98,800 DN 1,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,090 UP 80

Asiana Airlines 11,220 UP 190

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp513 00 DN2100

COWAY 41,300 UP 1,000

Hanchem 192,000 DN 4,800

DWS 39,000 0

KEPCO 19,390 DN 90

SamsungSecu 36,500 UP 550

KG DONGBU STL 8,320 DN 10

SKTelecom 46,400 UP 250

HyundaiElev 43,100 UP 1,900

Handsome 21,750 UP 500

SK Innovation 203,000 DN 3,500

POONGSAN 36,000 UP 50

KBFinancialGroup 52,000 UP 800

Youngone Corp 59,400 UP 3,000

CSWIND 71,300 DN 1,200

GKL 14,340 UP 520

KOLON IND 51,100 UP 500

HanmiPharm 291,500 UP 1,500

Meritz Financial 50,200 UP 700

BNK Financial Group 6,750 UP 70

DGB Financial Group 7,430 UP 30

emart 78,500 UP 2,500

SKBS 84,500 UP 200

(MORE)