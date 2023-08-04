KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
WooriFinancialGroup 11,600 UP 30
KakaoBank 28,700 UP 350
SKBP 96,300 UP 1,800
KCC 210,000 DN 3,000
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES136 30 0 UP500
LS 112,600 DN 2,000
HYBE 272,000 UP 24,000
SK ie technology 101,500 DN 3,500
LG Energy Solution 540,000 DN 3,000
YoulchonChem 34,450 UP 50
DL E&C 30,500 UP 100
kakaopay 48,150 DN 550
K Car 12,480 DN 170
F&F 107,800 UP 5,300
Hanssem 48,800 UP 1,600
SKSQUARE 45,650 UP 700
ShinpoongPharm 19,750 UP 50
LOTTE TOUR 10,500 UP 400
KT&G 84,800 UP 800
LG Uplus 10,070 UP 80
SAMSUNG LIFE 69,800 UP 700
DONGSUH 18,350 DN 150
Hansae 19,390 UP 1,630
LOTTE SHOPPING 73,600 UP 1,300
SamsungEng 35,800 DN 600
SAMSUNG C&T 104,200 DN 1,200
PanOcean 4,815 UP 125
IBK 10,480 UP 80
SAMSUNG CARD 29,100 UP 400
KT 30,750 UP 350
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16990 UP360
AmoreG 30,350 UP 550
HyundaiMtr 192,200 UP 500
SK hynix 120,100 UP 100
Youngpoong 578,000 DN 9,000
TaihanElecWire 13,110 DN 40
Hyundai M&F INS 30,300 UP 1,450
Kumyang 155,400 UP 6,400
Daesang 17,500 UP 230
SKNetworks 6,060 UP 100
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
BTS' V to be last member to debut as soloist
S. Korean FM discusses quake response with Turkish disaster relief chief
(LEAD) Heat wave grips S. Korea for 6th day
(LEAD) N. Korea slams new U.S. human rights envoy as 'wicked' meddler in sovereign state affairs
(2nd LD) Biden to host trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders at Camp David next month: White House
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
(LEAD) World Scout Jamboree kicks off amid heat wave
(2nd LD) 13 wounded in stabbing rampage, vehicle attack near Seoul: police
Over 10 wounded in stabbing rampage near Seoul
(LEAD) 13 wounded in stabbing rampage near Seoul: police
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
88 taken to hospital during World Jamboree opening ceremony amid heat wave