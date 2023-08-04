ORION Holdings 14,600 UP 280

LOTTE Fine Chem 61,500 UP 700

HYUNDAI STEEL 35,800 DN 1,100

Shinsegae 199,300 UP 5,000

Nongshim 403,000 UP 6,500

SGBC 48,050 UP 200

Hyosung 62,500 UP 300

LOTTE 25,750 UP 100

GCH Corp 14,200 DN 180

LotteChilsung 132,000 0

COSMOCHEM 49,550 DN 1,150

POSCO Holdings 594,000 UP 2,000

DB INSURANCE 77,300 UP 1,600

SamsungElec 68,300 DN 500

NHIS 10,270 UP 60

GC Corp 116,600 DN 900

GS E&C 14,310 DN 30

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 635,000 DN 4,000

KPIC 138,600 UP 900

GS Retail 22,150 UP 150

Ottogi 366,500 UP 500

HtlShilla 75,000 UP 1,500

Hanmi Science 34,250 DN 850

SamsungElecMech 149,100 DN 2,700

HDKSOE 121,500 UP 1,500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 38,050 UP 200

MS IND 18,960 DN 270

OCI Holdings 104,000 DN 1,200

LS ELECTRIC 100,000 DN 3,000

KorZinc 494,000 DN 7,000

SamsungHvyInd 8,910 UP 100

HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,330 DN 10

KIA CORP. 80,600 DN 100

Daewoong 14,160 UP 80

TaekwangInd 601,000 UP 4,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,360 DN 80

KAL 23,950 UP 50

LG Corp. 83,800 DN 1,200

POSCO FUTURE M 480,500 DN 8,000

Boryung 8,870 DN 90

(END)