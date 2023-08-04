KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
ORION Holdings 14,600 UP 280
LOTTE Fine Chem 61,500 UP 700
HYUNDAI STEEL 35,800 DN 1,100
Shinsegae 199,300 UP 5,000
Nongshim 403,000 UP 6,500
SGBC 48,050 UP 200
Hyosung 62,500 UP 300
LOTTE 25,750 UP 100
GCH Corp 14,200 DN 180
LotteChilsung 132,000 0
COSMOCHEM 49,550 DN 1,150
POSCO Holdings 594,000 UP 2,000
DB INSURANCE 77,300 UP 1,600
SamsungElec 68,300 DN 500
NHIS 10,270 UP 60
GC Corp 116,600 DN 900
GS E&C 14,310 DN 30
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 635,000 DN 4,000
KPIC 138,600 UP 900
GS Retail 22,150 UP 150
Ottogi 366,500 UP 500
HtlShilla 75,000 UP 1,500
Hanmi Science 34,250 DN 850
SamsungElecMech 149,100 DN 2,700
HDKSOE 121,500 UP 1,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 38,050 UP 200
MS IND 18,960 DN 270
OCI Holdings 104,000 DN 1,200
LS ELECTRIC 100,000 DN 3,000
KorZinc 494,000 DN 7,000
SamsungHvyInd 8,910 UP 100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,330 DN 10
KIA CORP. 80,600 DN 100
Daewoong 14,160 UP 80
TaekwangInd 601,000 UP 4,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,360 DN 80
KAL 23,950 UP 50
LG Corp. 83,800 DN 1,200
POSCO FUTURE M 480,500 DN 8,000
Boryung 8,870 DN 90
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
BTS' V to be last member to debut as soloist
S. Korean FM discusses quake response with Turkish disaster relief chief
(LEAD) Heat wave grips S. Korea for 6th day
(LEAD) N. Korea slams new U.S. human rights envoy as 'wicked' meddler in sovereign state affairs
(2nd LD) Biden to host trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders at Camp David next month: White House
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
(LEAD) World Scout Jamboree kicks off amid heat wave
(2nd LD) 13 wounded in stabbing rampage, vehicle attack near Seoul: police
Over 10 wounded in stabbing rampage near Seoul
(LEAD) 13 wounded in stabbing rampage near Seoul: police
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
88 taken to hospital during World Jamboree opening ceremony amid heat wave