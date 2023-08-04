SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.

------------

Yoon gov't will 'never' pursue end-of-war declaration: unification minister

SEOUL -- South Korea's new unification minister said Thursday the Yoon Suk Yeol administration will "never" seek the declaration of a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War, saying the move would hamper the resolution of the issue of abductees and detainees in North Korea.

In his first official schedule since the inauguration, Kim Yung-ho made the remarks during a meeting with chiefs of civic groups dedicated to addressing the long-pending issue and a family member of a South Korean pastor detained in the reclusive country.



------------

N. Korea frequently releases water from dam near inter-Korean border in July: Seoul

SEOUL -- North Korea frequently released water from a dam near the inter-Korean border in July despite South Korea's request for prior notice, Seoul's unification ministry said Tuesday.

Some of the floodgates of the Hwanggang Dam were opened to discharge water on July 20, 24 and 27, without the North notifying the South of its release plan in advance, according to a report by U.S.-based media outlet Radio Free Asia (RFA) last week.



------------

S. Korea voices 'strong' regret over Pyongyang's military parade marking armistice anniv.

SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry expressed "strong" regret Monday over North Korea's military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice Agreement last week and urged Pyongyang to choose the "right" path for peace.

With North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and senior officials from China and Russia present, the North staged the military parade Thursday night, showcasing its latest weapons, such as the Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), as well as unmanned reconnaissance aircraft and strike drones.

