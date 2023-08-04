SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.

N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan

SEOUL -- North Korea warned Friday that Washington's plan to provide weapons to Taiwan reflects its "sinister intention" to deter China and will heighten regional tensions to an "ignition point of war."

Last week, the United States announced its plan to provide military aid worth up to US$345 million, which involves the transfer of weaponry to Taiwan from Washington's own stockpile, in what was seen as bolstering Taiwan's self-defense capabilities against China.



(LEAD) N. Korea slams new U.S. human rights envoy as 'wicked' meddler in sovereign state affairs

SEOUL -- North Korea on Wednesday denounced the new U.S. special envoy for the North's human rights as a "wicked woman" who has plotted anti-Pyongyang campaigns over rights issues and meddled in the internal affairs of sovereign states.

The Senate confirmed the appointment of Julie Turner, director of East Asia and the Pacific at the State Department, last week, as U.S. special envoy for North Korean human rights issues. U.S. President Joe Biden named her as the envoy in January.



N. Korea slams France for staging joint air drills with S. Korea

SEOUL -- North Korea on Wednesday lambasted France for holding a combined air exercise with South Korea for the first time last week, decrying it as an "undisguised military provocation" threatening the North's security.

A researcher at Pyongyang's Korea-Europe Association made the criticism in a statement released by the North's Korean Central News Agency after the two countries kicked off the two-day drills last Tuesday at an air base in the South's southeastern city of Gimhae.



N. Korea ramps up efforts to cope with heat wave

SEOUL -- North Korea has ramped up efforts to prepare for a heat wave, calling measures to cope with scorching temperatures an "important" political task, state media said Tuesday.

The Rodong Sinmun, the North's main newspaper, advised the elderly to refrain from doing outdoor activities as the temperature is expected to soar to 37 C in some parts of the country.

