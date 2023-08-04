Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 August 04, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

July 31 -- S. Korea voices 'strong' regret over Pyongyang's military parade marking armistice anniv.

Aug. 1 -- N. Korea frequently releases water from dam near inter-Korean border in July: Seoul

N. Korea ramps up efforts to cope with heat wave

2 -- N. Korea slams new U.S. human rights envoy as 'wicked' meddler in sovereign state affairs

N. Korea slams France for staging joint air drills with S. Korea

3 -- Yoon gov't will 'never' pursue end-of-war declaration: unification minister

4 -- N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
