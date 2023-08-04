Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanssem swings to red in Q2

All News 16:02 August 04, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- Hanssem Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net loss of 419 million won (US$319,896), shifting from a profit of 986 million won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 1.2 billion won, down 43.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 3 percent to 514.8 billion won.
