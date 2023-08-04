SK Chemicals shifts to loss in Q2

SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- SK Chemicals Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net loss of 15.5 billion won (US$11.8 million), shifting from a profit of 60.3 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 13.8 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a profit of 87.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 25.9 percent to 371.3 billion won.

