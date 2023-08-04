DB Hitek Q2 net income down 50.1 pct to 80.3 bln won

SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- DB Hitek Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 80.3 billion won (US$61.3 million), down 50.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 89.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 213.2 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 29.1 percent to 308.8 billion won.

(END)