Go to Contents Go to Navigation

DB Hitek Q2 net income down 50.1 pct to 80.3 bln won

All News 16:33 August 04, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- DB Hitek Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 80.3 billion won (US$61.3 million), down 50.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 89.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 213.2 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 29.1 percent to 308.8 billion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!