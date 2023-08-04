Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KT picks new chief after months of leadership vacuum

All News 16:52 August 04, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp., a major telecom operator in South Korea, said Friday it has nominated a new chief executive after months of leadership vacuum.

The telecom giant's board of directors nominated Kim Young-shub, former CEO of IT service provider LG CNS Co., as its new leader, KT said in a statement.

His appointment will be finalized at a shareholders meeting slated for later this month, it added.

If approved, Kim will head the company, whose leadership has remained vacant since March, when its former CEO Ku Hyeon-mo stepped down from the top job after failing to win shareholders' approval for his second term.

Since then, KT has suffered an unprecedented leadership vacuum for months as the state-run National Pension Service, the largest shareholder in KT, refused to endorse subsequent CEO nominees and directors.

This undated file photo shows Kim Young-shub, former CEO of LG CNS Co. (Yonhap)

This undated file photo shows Kim Young-shub, former CEO of LG CNS Co. (Yonhap)

