KT picks new chief after months of leadership vacuum
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp., a major telecom operator in South Korea, said Friday it has nominated a new chief executive after months of leadership vacuum.
The telecom giant's board of directors nominated Kim Young-shub, former CEO of IT service provider LG CNS Co., as its new leader, KT said in a statement.
His appointment will be finalized at a shareholders meeting slated for later this month, it added.
If approved, Kim will head the company, whose leadership has remained vacant since March, when its former CEO Ku Hyeon-mo stepped down from the top job after failing to win shareholders' approval for his second term.
Since then, KT has suffered an unprecedented leadership vacuum for months as the state-run National Pension Service, the largest shareholder in KT, refused to endorse subsequent CEO nominees and directors.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
BTS' V to be last member to debut as soloist
-
S. Korean FM discusses quake response with Turkish disaster relief chief
-
(LEAD) Heat wave grips S. Korea for 6th day
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams new U.S. human rights envoy as 'wicked' meddler in sovereign state affairs
-
(2nd LD) Biden to host trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders at Camp David next month: White House
-
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams new U.S. human rights envoy as 'wicked' meddler in sovereign state affairs
-
(LEAD) World Scout Jamboree kicks off amid heat wave
-
(2nd LD) 13 wounded in stabbing rampage, vehicle attack near Seoul: police
-
Over 10 wounded in stabbing rampage near Seoul
-
(LEAD) 13 wounded in stabbing rampage near Seoul: police
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
2 stabbing rampage victims at risk of brain death: authorities