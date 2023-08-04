China executes S. Korean drug offender for 1st time in 9 years
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- China executed a South Korean drug offender Friday for the first time in nine years, an official at Seoul's foreign ministry said.
The official expressed regret over the execution, which was conducted in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, despite Seoul's repeated calls for clemency.
China notified South Korea of the execution in advance through diplomatic channels, the official said.
The man was arrested in China in 2014 on charges of drug trafficking. He was sentenced to death by a district court in 2019, and a higher court finalized the ruling in November 2020, according to the official.
He was known to have been in possession of 5 kilograms of methamphetamine when arrested. In China, those caught smuggling, selling, transporting or producing over 1 kilogram of opium, or more than 50 grams of methamphetamine or heroin can face the death penalty, life imprisonment or a minimum of 15 years in prison.
"The government regrets, from a humanitarian perspective, that the execution took place on one of our nationals," the official said.
The South Korean government had requested Beijing reconsider or delay carrying out the execution numerous times, all to no avail, according to the official.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
BTS' V to be last member to debut as soloist
-
S. Korean FM discusses quake response with Turkish disaster relief chief
-
(LEAD) Heat wave grips S. Korea for 6th day
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams new U.S. human rights envoy as 'wicked' meddler in sovereign state affairs
-
(2nd LD) Biden to host trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders at Camp David next month: White House
-
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams new U.S. human rights envoy as 'wicked' meddler in sovereign state affairs
-
(LEAD) World Scout Jamboree kicks off amid heat wave
-
(2nd LD) 13 wounded in stabbing rampage, vehicle attack near Seoul: police
-
Over 10 wounded in stabbing rampage near Seoul
-
(LEAD) 13 wounded in stabbing rampage near Seoul: police
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
2 stabbing rampage victims at risk of brain death: authorities