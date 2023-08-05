Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 August 05, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 05 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 35/26 Cloudy 0

Incheon 33/26 Sunny 0

Suwon 35/25 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 36/26 Cloudy 10

Daejeon 36/26 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 36/24 Sunny 0

Gangneung 38/29 Sunny 0

Jeonju 36/26 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 37/26 Sunny 60

Jeju 34/27 Rain 10

Daegu 37/26 Sunny 60

Busan 34/27 Sunny 0

