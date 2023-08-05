Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 August 05, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 05 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 35/26 Cloudy 0
Incheon 33/26 Sunny 0
Suwon 35/25 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 36/26 Cloudy 10
Daejeon 36/26 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 36/24 Sunny 0
Gangneung 38/29 Sunny 0
Jeonju 36/26 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 37/26 Sunny 60
Jeju 34/27 Rain 10
Daegu 37/26 Sunny 60
Busan 34/27 Sunny 0
(END)
