Archer, badminton player join race for S. Korean IOC membership candidacy
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Olympic medal winners in archery and badminton have entered the ring to be South Korea's candidate for International Olympic Committee (IOC) membership next year.
The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) closed its application window for the candidate for IOC Athletes' Commission membership Friday evening.
Oh Jin-hyek, a two-time Olympic archery champion, and Kim So-yeong, who won bronze in the women's doubles badminton in Tokyo two years ago, were the last-minute entries to the race.
They will be up against a star-studded quartet of Olympians: Volleyball player Kim Yeon-koung, golfer Park In-bee, taekwondo practitioner Lee Dae-hoon and pistol shooter Jin Jong-oh, who had all expressed their intent to run for the position by Thursday.
The KSOC will endorse one candidate for the election for the Athletes' Commission, which will take place during the Paris Summer Olympics next year. The KSOC must inform the IOC of its candidate by Sept. 1.
The candidate must have competed at the previous edition of the Olympics or must have qualified for the Olympics in the same year as the election.
Oh, 41, won the men's individual gold medal and added the team bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics. He then claimed his second career Olympic gold in the men's team event in Tokyo.
Kim, 31, teamed up with Kong Hee-young for the doubles bronze medal in Tokyo, where they defeated fellow South Koreans Lee So-hee and Shin Seung-chan for third place.
Jin openly declared his interest in IOC membership on Feb. 21 this year, when he was unveiled as co-head of the organizing committee for the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics taking place in South Korea. The 43-year-old is the most decorated shooter in Olympic history, with four gold medals and two silver medals across five Olympic Games.
Lee competed in three Olympic Games, winning silver in 2012 and bronze in 2016 in different weight classes. The 31-year-old had said in multiple media interviews in recent months that he wanted to join the IOC Athletes' Commission.
Park, 35, is an LPGA Hall of Famer who won the 2016 Olympic gold medal in Rio de Janeiro. She finished tied for 23rd in Tokyo in her gold medal defense.
Kim, also 35, is the only candidate without an Olympic medal, though she is widely considered the greatest volleyball player ever in South Korea. At her peak, Kim was among the very best in the world, as attested by her tournament MVP award at the 2012 London Olympics where South Korea finished in fourth place. Kim also led the underdog South Korea to fourth place in Tokyo.
Elected by fellow Olympians, Athletes' Commission members serve an eight-year term and have the same functions and responsibilities as other members.
Currently, Ryu Seung-min, the 2004 Olympic men's singles table tennis champion for South Korea, is the first vice chair of the commission. Ryu was elected in 2016 and his term ends next year.
Prior to Ryu, the 2004 Olympic men's taekwondo gold medalist Moon Dae-sung served on the Athletes' Commission from 2008 to 2016.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
BTS' V to be last member to debut as soloist
-
S. Korean FM discusses quake response with Turkish disaster relief chief
-
(LEAD) Heat wave grips S. Korea for 6th day
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams new U.S. human rights envoy as 'wicked' meddler in sovereign state affairs
-
(2nd LD) Biden to host trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders at Camp David next month: White House
-
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
Police to beef up patrols, stop and searches in wake of back-to-back stabbing rampages
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
Police to beef up patrols, stop and searches in wake of back-to-back stabbing rampages
-
(LEAD) 2 stabbing rampage victims at risk of brain death: authorities
-
2 stabbing rampage victims at risk of brain death: authorities
-
(2nd LD) Man nabbed for stabbing teacher at high school in Daejeon