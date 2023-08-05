Archer, badminton player join race for S. Korean IOC membership candidacy

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Olympic medal winners in archery and badminton have entered the ring to be South Korea's candidate for International Olympic Committee (IOC) membership next year.

The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) closed its application window for the candidate for IOC Athletes' Commission membership Friday evening.



This composite photo shows six South Korean Olympians in the running to become the country's candidate for International Olympic Committee Athletes' Commission. Clockwise from top left: volleyball player Kim Yeon-koung, golfer Park In-bee, taekwondo athlete Lee Dae-hoon, pistol shooter Jin Jong-oh, archer Oh Jin-hyek and badminton player Kim So-yeong. (Yonhap)

Oh Jin-hyek, a two-time Olympic archery champion, and Kim So-yeong, who won bronze in the women's doubles badminton in Tokyo two years ago, were the last-minute entries to the race.

They will be up against a star-studded quartet of Olympians: Volleyball player Kim Yeon-koung, golfer Park In-bee, taekwondo practitioner Lee Dae-hoon and pistol shooter Jin Jong-oh, who had all expressed their intent to run for the position by Thursday.



This June 27, 2023, file photo shows South Korean volleyball player Kim Yeon-koung watching the national team in action against Bulgaria during their Volleyball Nations League match in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province. (Yonhap)

The KSOC will endorse one candidate for the election for the Athletes' Commission, which will take place during the Paris Summer Olympics next year. The KSOC must inform the IOC of its candidate by Sept. 1.

The candidate must have competed at the previous edition of the Olympics or must have qualified for the Olympics in the same year as the election.

Oh, 41, won the men's individual gold medal and added the team bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics. He then claimed his second career Olympic gold in the men's team event in Tokyo.



In this file photo from July 6, 2023, Jin Jong-oh, co-head of the organizing committee for the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics, speaks at an event in Seoul marking the 200-day countdown to the competition. (Yonhap)

Kim, 31, teamed up with Kong Hee-young for the doubles bronze medal in Tokyo, where they defeated fellow South Koreans Lee So-hee and Shin Seung-chan for third place.

Jin openly declared his interest in IOC membership on Feb. 21 this year, when he was unveiled as co-head of the organizing committee for the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics taking place in South Korea. The 43-year-old is the most decorated shooter in Olympic history, with four gold medals and two silver medals across five Olympic Games.



South Korean golfer Park In-bee autographs a ball for a junior player during a clinic held in Jeju, Jeju Island, on Aug. 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

Lee competed in three Olympic Games, winning silver in 2012 and bronze in 2016 in different weight classes. The 31-year-old had said in multiple media interviews in recent months that he wanted to join the IOC Athletes' Commission.

Park, 35, is an LPGA Hall of Famer who won the 2016 Olympic gold medal in Rio de Janeiro. She finished tied for 23rd in Tokyo in her gold medal defense.



This file photo from May 16, 2023, shows former South Korean Olympic taekwondo athlete Lee Dae-hoon at the Jincheon National Training Center in Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province. (Yonhap)

Kim, also 35, is the only candidate without an Olympic medal, though she is widely considered the greatest volleyball player ever in South Korea. At her peak, Kim was among the very best in the world, as attested by her tournament MVP award at the 2012 London Olympics where South Korea finished in fourth place. Kim also led the underdog South Korea to fourth place in Tokyo.

Elected by fellow Olympians, Athletes' Commission members serve an eight-year term and have the same functions and responsibilities as other members.



In this file photo from May 16, 2022, South Korean archer Oh Jin-hyek trains ahead of the Archery World Cup in the southern city of Gwangju. (Yonhap)

Currently, Ryu Seung-min, the 2004 Olympic men's singles table tennis champion for South Korea, is the first vice chair of the commission. Ryu was elected in 2016 and his term ends next year.

Prior to Ryu, the 2004 Olympic men's taekwondo gold medalist Moon Dae-sung served on the Athletes' Commission from 2008 to 2016.



This July 24, 2023, file photo provided by Yonex shows South Korean badminton player Kim So-yeong. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)