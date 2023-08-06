Victim dies after stabbing rampage in Bundang: police
SEONGNAM, South Korea, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- A woman declared brain dead following a stabbing rampage last week at a department store in Bundang, south of Seoul, has died, police said Sunday.
The woman in her 60s was pronounced dead at a hospital at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, according to a police team investigating the rampage at Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police.
Last Thursday, the culprit, known by his family name Choi, rammed a vehicle into pedestrians outside of a department store and then attacked shoppers with a knife inside the store, which is connected to the nearby Seohyeon Station and draws many commuters and shoppers.
The attack had left 14 people wounded, 12 of them seriously. Of the total, nine were wounded in the stabbing attack and five in the car crash. Police quickly apprehended the suspect, and a rapid drug test conducted on him was negative.
On Saturday, the Suwon District Court granted the warrant to formally arrest the 22-year-old suspect on charges of attempted murder, citing the risk of flight.
