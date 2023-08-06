Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

August 06, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 35/26 Sunny 60

Incheon 33/26 Sunny 60

Suwon 35/25 Sunny 60

Cheongju 36/26 Sunny 60

Daejeon 36/25 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 35/25 Sunny 60

Gangneung 32/27 Sunny 60

Jeonju 36/26 Sunny 60

Gwangju 36/26 Sunny 60

Jeju 33/27 Rain 20

Daegu 36/26 Sunny 60

Busan 35/27 Cloudy 0

