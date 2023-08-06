Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 August 06, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 35/26 Sunny 60
Incheon 33/26 Sunny 60
Suwon 35/25 Sunny 60
Cheongju 36/26 Sunny 60
Daejeon 36/25 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 35/25 Sunny 60
Gangneung 32/27 Sunny 60
Jeonju 36/26 Sunny 60
Gwangju 36/26 Sunny 60
Jeju 33/27 Rain 20
Daegu 36/26 Sunny 60
Busan 35/27 Cloudy 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
Family members of 6 former presidents gather at Cheong Wa Dae for exhibition
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
Police to beef up patrols, stop and searches in wake of back-to-back stabbing rampages
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams new U.S. human rights envoy as 'wicked woman' meddling in state affairs
-
(LEAD) World Scout Jamboree kicks off amid heat wave
-
Seoul police nab 3 more people suspected of copycat crime threats following stabbing rampage
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(4th LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
Arrest warrant issued for stabbing rampage suspect
-
(2nd LD) Saemangeum jamboree fate hangs in balance as U.K., U.S. contingents leave campsite