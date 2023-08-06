(LEAD) Local Scout contingent boycotts jamboree, accuses organizers of mishandling sex offense

(ATTN: UPDATES with response from organizers from para 7)

BUAN, South Korea, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean contingent at the 2023 World Scout Jamboree said Sunday it will pull out from the event after criticizing organizers of mishandling an alleged sex offense case involving a foreign adult supervisor.

Kim Tae-yeon, the head of the 900th contingent of the Korea Scout Association's North Jeolla Province Council, held a press conference at the event under way in Saemangeum and claimed that a 30 or 40-something male Thai supervisor followed the contingent's female chief into a shower room last Wednesday.

"At 5 a.m., the (Thai male) supervisor followed our female captain inside, but he lied after being caught on the scene, saying he came in to take a shower," Kim said, claiming there were about 100 witnesses.

According to Kim, the incident was reported to the Buan Police Station and the case was sent up to the North Jeolla Provincial Police Agency.

Kim said the contingent decided to pull out from the event after the alleged perpetrator was merely given a warning. According to Kim, members of the contingent, comprising 80 members, said they were afraid to continue activities at the site.

"Despite several days passing, there have been no actions taken, and there has been no protection or separation measures for the victims," said Kim, who added that the male supervisor in question still remained inside the site.

The organizing committee, meanwhile, said it issued a warning to the supervisor in question, explaining that police concluded that the shower room entry was not sexually motivated.

Kim Hyo-jin, head of the women and juvenile affairs division at the North Jeolla Provincial Police Agency, said police spoke with the victim, the alleged suspect and witnesses, and that it found "no circumstantial evidence that the person entered the shower room with sexual intentions."

Jacob Murray, director of world events at the World Organization of the Scout Movement, also said the organization reached the conclusion that there was no sexual harassment inflicted on the victim.



Kim Tae-yeon (L), the head of the 900th contingent of the Korea Scout Association's North Jeolla Province Council, holds a press conference at the World Scout Jamboree in Saemangeum, North Jeolla Province, on Aug. 6, 2023, claiming that a 30 or 40-something male Thai supervisor followed the contingent's female chief into a shower room last week. (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr

(END)