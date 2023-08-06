Police probing 46 people in connection with murder threats posted online
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- Police said Sunday they have tracked down 46 people in connection with online murder threat posts across the country amid concerns of copycat crimes following a recent stabbing rampage at a department store south of Seoul.
Police said they are reviewing the circumstances and criminal charges against those identified to have posted such threats. According to authorities, a number of them were minors.
The nationwide probe was launched after a man drove a car onto a sidewalk and attacked people with a knife at a department store in Seongnam, south of Seoul, on Thursday, leaving one person dead and 13 people wounded.
Since the incident, at least 42 threats warning of similar crimes had appeared on internet communities and social media sites as of 7 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Police Agency.
According to officials, Seoul's Hyehwa Police Station has placed a 31-year-old individual under emergency arrest for allegedly threatening to engage in violent disturbance at Hyehwa Station in Seoul.
Similarly, the Gangwon Provincial Police Agency was probing a 17-year-old for allegedly sharing a threat on social media warning of a stabbing rampage at Wonju Station.
