Typhoon Khanun poised to hit S. Korea's southeastern region this week
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- Typhoon Khanun is forecast to hit South Korea's southeastern region later this week, changing its course northward from the west of Japan, the weather agency said Sunday, calling for the nation to take precautions against heavy rainfall.
The typhoon passed through the northeast of Japan's Okinawa at around 9 a.m. and was moving up 190 kilometers off the northeast coast, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.
It is predicted to head further north toward the southeastern coast of the Korean Peninsula on Thursday, with the central pressure at 975 hectopascal and the maximum wind speed of up to 115 kilometers per hour, the KMA said.
Although it may change its course, the typhoon is forecast to hit most parts of South Korea, except the southwestern coast off South Jeolla Province, the KMA said.
Rainfall was expected for the southern regions of Busan and Ulsan, between late Wednesday and Thursday night, with the regions of Daegu, North Gyeongsang Province and the central North Chungcheong Province forecast to experience strong wind under the direct influence from the typhoon.
