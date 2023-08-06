Yoon calls for all-out efforts to keep jamboree campsite clean

SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol called for all-out efforts Sunday to keep the conditions at the 2030 World Scout Jamboree campsite hygienic amid the scorching heat, his office said.

Yoon gave the instruction after being briefed by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and Interior Minister Lee Sang-min on the latest on the campsite, as the sweltering heat wave has sent the jamboree contingents of some countries, including the U.S. and Britain, pulling out of the site.

Yoon especially instructed officials to take special care against any incident, such as food poisoning, his chief press secretary, Kim Eun-hye, quoted him as saying in a written message to media.

Yoon also spoke by phone with Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Foreign Minister Park Jin and told them to make sure the British and U.S. contingents, staying in the capital and the U.S. base of Pyeongtaek, safely experience various cultural activities while they remain outside of the jamboree site, his office said.



President Yoon Suk Yeol gives a welcoming speech at the opening ceremony of the 2023 World Scout Jamboree, in Buan, North Jeolla Province, about 200 kilometers southwest of Seoul, on Aug 2, 2023, in this photo provided by the presidential office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr

(END)