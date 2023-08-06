Yoon calls for all-out efforts to keep jamboree campsite clean
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol called for all-out efforts Sunday to keep the conditions at the 2030 World Scout Jamboree campsite hygienic amid the scorching heat, his office said.
Yoon gave the instruction after being briefed by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and Interior Minister Lee Sang-min on the latest on the campsite, as the sweltering heat wave has sent the jamboree contingents of some countries, including the U.S. and Britain, pulling out of the site.
Yoon especially instructed officials to take special care against any incident, such as food poisoning, his chief press secretary, Kim Eun-hye, quoted him as saying in a written message to media.
Yoon also spoke by phone with Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Foreign Minister Park Jin and told them to make sure the British and U.S. contingents, staying in the capital and the U.S. base of Pyeongtaek, safely experience various cultural activities while they remain outside of the jamboree site, his office said.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V to be last member to debut as soloist
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams new U.S. human rights envoy as 'wicked woman' meddling in state affairs
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
SM Entertainment's new boy group to debut in September
-
S. Korea voices 'strong' regret over Pyongyang's military parade marking armistice anniv.
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
Police to beef up patrols, stop and searches in wake of back-to-back stabbing rampages
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams new U.S. human rights envoy as 'wicked woman' meddling in state affairs
-
(LEAD) World Scout Jamboree kicks off amid heat wave
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(4th LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
Arrest warrant issued for stabbing rampage suspect
-
Victim dies after stabbing rampage in Bundang: police
-
Seoul police nab 3 more people suspected of copycat crime threats following stabbing rampage