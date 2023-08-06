Lotte Giants throw 3rd combined no-hitter in KBO history

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- The Lotte Giants threw the third combined no-hitter in South Korean baseball history Sunday.

Starter Aaron Wilkerson and relievers Koo Seung-min and Kim Won-jung held the SSG Landers to just two walks, with no hit or run allowed, in the Giants' 1-0 victory at Sajik Baseball Stadium in the southeastern city of Busan.



Lotte Giants players celebrate their 1-0 victory over the SSG Landers in a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Sajik Baseball Stadium in the southeastern city of Busan on Aug. 6, 2023, in this photo provided by the Giants. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Wilkerson, in just his third start in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) after replacing Dan Straily last month, struck out six and walked one in seven shutout innings. Koo and Kim each tossed a hitless frame.

There have been 14 no-hitters by a pitcher in KBO history, dating back to 1982. Combined no-hitters aren't officially recognized in the KBO record book.

The LG Twins had the first combined no-hitter on Oct. 6, 2014, against the NC Dinos. The Landers had the second one against the Dinos on April 2, 2022.



Lotte Giants starter Aaron Wilkerson pitches against the SSG Landers during a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Sajik Baseball Stadium in the southeastern city of Busan on Aug. 6, 2023, in this photo provided by the Giants. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

On Sunday, Landers leadoff man Choo Shin-soo drew both of the walks, and no other SSG hitter reached base.

With the game still scoreless in the top of the seventh, Choo drew a leadoff walk but was stranded. Then with the Landers down 1-0 in the top ninth, Choo worked a two-out walk, only to see Choi Ji-hoon ground out to first to end the game and complete the no-hitter.

Yoon Dong-hee knocked in the winning run for the Giants with a double in the bottom of the eighth inning.



Lotte Giants closer Kim Won-jung celebrates after finishing off a 1-0 win over the SSG Landers in a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Sajik Baseball Stadium in the southeastern city of Busan on Aug. 6, 2023, in this photo provided by the Giants. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)