Aug. 8



1953 -- The South Korea-U.S. mutual defense treaty is initialed in Seoul and later signed in Washington on Oct. 1.



1960 -- The second republic, led by former President Yoon Bo-sun, is launched.



1969 -- Munhwa Broadcasting Corp. (MBC-TV) starts operations.



1973 -- Former President Kim Dae-jung, an opposition lawmaker at the time, is kidnapped by Korean Central Intelligence Agency operatives in a Tokyo hotel amid the suppression of opposition parties by the iron-fisted Park Chung-hee government. Park had just pushed through his Yushin (Revitalizing Reform) Constitution, which gave the executive increased powers and the right to run for an unlimited number of terms in indirect presidential elections.



1975 -- South Korea forges diplomatic ties with Singapore.



1991 -- The United Nations Security Council adopts a resolution recommending the General Assembly allow both South and North Korea to become U.N. members.



1992 -- The women's national handball team becomes the first South Korean sports team in ball games to win the Olympic gold medal two consecutive times after beating Norway 27-21 in the final at the 25th Summer Olympic Games in Barcelona.



2000 -- Former Hyundai Group leader Chung Ju-yung crosses the inter-Korean border via the truce village of Panmunjom with a herd of cattle.



2014 -- South Korea issues a special travel advisory for Nigeria as part of efforts to control the spread of the Ebola virus, following similar travel warnings for the Ebola-hit West African countries of Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia.



2018 -- Samsung Electronics Co., South Korea's top tech firm, announces its plan to invest 180 trillion won (US$160 billion) over the next three years to help revitalize the Korean economy and foster new growth engines.

