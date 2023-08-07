Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 August 07, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 07 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 36/27 Sunny 60
Incheon 35/27 Sunny 60
Suwon 36/26 Sunny 60
Cheongju 36/27 Sunny 60
Daejeon 36/26 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 34/25 Sunny 60
Gangneung 29/25 Rain 80
Jeonju 36/26 Sunny 60
Gwangju 37/27 Sunny 60
Jeju 33/27 Rain 60
Daegu 35/26 Sunny 60
Busan 34/27 Sunny 60
(END)
