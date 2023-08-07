Yoon's approval inches up for 2nd consecutive week

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating inched up for the second consecutive week to 37.5 percent, a poll showed Monday.

In the poll of 2,532 eligible voters conducted by Realmeter from Monday to Friday last week, the positive assessment of Yoon's performance advanced 0.2 percentage point from the previous week, while the disapproval of Yoon's performance dropped 0.2 percentage point to 59.3 percent.

The rise in the positive assessment mostly came from respondents in their 60s and 40s, and those living in the southern cities of Gwangju, Busan and Ulsan.

While the negative assessment decreased overall, it did rise for respondents in their 20s, and those living in Seoul and the central city of Daegu.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.9 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.



President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) shakes hands with a naval officer during a visit to a naval base in Jinhae, 311 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Aug. 3, 2023, taking time out of his weeklong summer vacation, in this photo provided by the presidential office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

