Seoul shares start lower on decline in autos, chemicals
SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks started a tad lower Monday, led by losses in market heavyweights, such as automakers and chemical companies.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 4.23 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,598.57 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Large caps led the decrease, with No. 1 carmaker Hyundai Motor declining 1.56 percent and its smaller affiliate Kia falling 2.98 percent.
Top oil refinery SK Innovation retreated 1.48 percent, and major chemicals maker LG Chem dropped 0.94 percent.
But local tech giants Naver and Kakao jumped 4.92 percent and 1.54 percent, respectively, on strong second-quarter earnings.
The local currency was trading at 1,304.4 won against the U.S. dollar at 9:15 a.m., up 5.4 won from Friday's close.
