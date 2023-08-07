An Byeong-hun finishes runner-up on PGA Tour, qualifies for playoffs

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean golfer An Byeong-hun has posted his first runner-up finish of the PGA Tour season, easily qualifying for the upcoming playoffs in the process.

An shot a three-under 67 in the weather-interrupted final round of the Wyndham Championship, finishing two-shots behind the winner, Lucas Glover of the United States, at 18-under 262 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Sunday (local time).



In this Associated Press photo, An Byeong-hun of South Korea watches his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Aug. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

This was An's fourth top-10 performance of the season, and his second in three tournaments, following a third-place showing at the Genesis Scottish Open last month. An has yet to win on the PGA Tour in 178 starts, with four career runner-up finishes. The 31-year-old won a European Tour event in 2015, when he was named the tour's best rookie.

An had three birdies and a bogey on the front nine at the Wyndham Championship. After another bogey at the 12th, An picked up birdies at the 13th and the 14th. He trailed Glover and Russell Henley by two strokes when play was suspended due to thunderstorms.



In this Associated Press photo, An Byeong-hun of South Korea hits an approach shot to the ninth green during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Aug. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

After about a two-hour delay, An sent his approach shot to the 15th green into deep rough on the left. A mediocre chip set up a two-putt par, and Henley, An's playing partner, birdied the same hole to take a one-shot lead over Glover and three-shot advantage over An.

Henley bogeyed the final three holes, however, to tie An for second place. The South Korean couldn't make his 17-foot birdie putt on the 17th green that would have put more pressure on Glover, and An settled for par at the 18th after missing the fairway to the left and sending his second shot well past the putting surface.

By finishing second at the Wyndham Championship to close out the regular season, An jumped 15 spots in the FedEx Cup standings to No. 37, joining three other South Koreans inside the top 70 headed to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first of three playoff tournaments starting this week in Memphis.



In this Associated Press photo, An Byeong-hun of South Korea reacts after making a par putt on the ninth green during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Aug. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

Kim Joo-hyung, who picked up his second career win earlier in the season, was the top South Korean at No. 14, followed by Kim Si-woo at No. 18 and Im Sung-jae at No. 32.

Im tied for 14th at the Wyndham Championship at 10-under, following a 68 in the final round. Kim Si-woo tied for 33rd at six-under. Kim Joo-hyung, the defending champion, missed his title defense while nursing an ankle injury.

Two other South Koreans, Lee Kyoung-hoon, No. 77 in the FedEx Cup standings, and Kim Seong-hyeon, No. 83, did not qualify for the playoffs.



In this Getty Images photo, Im Sung-jae of South Korea tees off on the second hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Aug. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

After the FedEx St. Jude Championship, those remaining in the top 50 in FedEx Cup points will qualify for the second playoff event, the BMW Championship. And only the top 30 following the BMW Championship will get to compete at the Tour Championship, which tees off on Aug. 24 in Atlanta.



In this Getty Images photo, Kim Si-woo of South Korea hits a shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Aug. 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

