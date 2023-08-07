N. Korea on alert as Typhoon Khanun approaches
SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Monday issued an alert against Typhoon Khanun and called for efforts to prevent possible damage as the typhoon was forecast to hit the Korean Peninsula later this week.
After passing through the northeast of Japan's Okinawa, the typhoon was expected to head further north toward the southeastern coast of the Korean Peninsula on Thursday, according to South Korea's national weather agency.
"In all areas of the economy, the smallest areas of risk should be detected in a timely manner and thorough preventive measures should be established so that no damage from the typhoon will occur," the North's state-run Korean Central Broadcasting Station said.
The North's state media called for safety measures to be drawn up in key sectors, such as agriculture and transportation, and emphasized vigilance in areas prone to floods and landslides.
In addition to a typhoon alert, the state media also announced warnings against strong winds, heavy rains and tidal waves across different areas of North Korea from Wednesday through Friday.
Last week, the North's foreign ministry sent a letter to embassies and international organizations in the country, warning them to brace for a possible typhoon in early August.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V to be last member to debut as soloist
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams new U.S. human rights envoy as 'wicked woman' meddling in state affairs
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
Police to beef up patrols, stop and searches in wake of back-to-back stabbing rampages
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(LEAD) Typhoon Khanun poised to hit S. Korea's southeastern region this week
-
Typhoon Khanun poised to hit S. Korea's southeastern region this week
-
U.S. contingent at jamboree in S. Korea departs for American military base in Pyeongtaek
-
Victim dies after stabbing rampage in Bundang: police
-
(LEAD) Local Scout contingent boycotts jamboree, accuses organizers of mishandling sex offense