Seoul shares almost flat late Mon. morning on tech gains

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks turned slightly higher after starting a tad lower late Monday morning as strong tech gains offset losses in battery shares.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had gained 2.01 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,604.81 as of 11:20 a.m.

No. 1 memory chipmaker Samsung Electronics added 1.02 percent and its rival SK hynix rose 3 percent.

Leading online portal operators Naver and Kakao jumped 5.59 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.

But battery makers were bearish, as industry leader LG Energy Solution was down 1.85 percent and Samsung SDI dropped 1.42 percent.

Builders were also among the losers, with GS Engineering & Construction declining 0.63 percent and Hyundai Engineering & Construction losing 0.82 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,299.2 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 10.6 won from Friday's close.

