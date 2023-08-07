The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



-----------------

High jumper Woo Sang-hyeok finishes 2nd in final tuneup for world championships

SEOUL -- South Korean high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok has finished in second place in his final tuneup before the world championships later this month.

Woo, the reigning world silver medalist, jumped 2.28 meters for the runner-up showing at the International High Jump Meeting in Heilbronn, Germany, on Sunday (local time).



-----------------

S. Korean conductor Yoon Han-kyeol wins 2023 Karajan Prize

GENEVA -- South Korean conductor Yoon Han-kyeol won the Herbert von Karajan Young Conductors Award, one of the most prestigious prizes for young conductors, in Salzburg, Austria, on Sunday.

The jury named the 29-year-old the winner of the Karajan Young Conductors Award during a ceremony at the main auditorium of the Mozarteum Foundation.



-----------------

Yoon's approval inches up for 2nd consecutive week

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating inched up for the second consecutive week to 37.5 percent, a poll showed Monday.

In the poll of 2,532 eligible voters conducted by Realmeter from Monday to Friday last week, the positive assessment of Yoon's performance advanced 0.2 percentage point from the previous week, while the disapproval of Yoon's performance dropped 0.2 percentage point to 59.3 percent.



-----------------

(LEAD) Police search Jeju Int'l Airport after online bomb threat

JEJU -- An online post threatening to bomb Jeju International Airport has led police to search the airport and attempt to track the writer, officials said Monday.

The post was uploaded at 9:07 p.m. on an internet community Sunday, threatening to "launch a terrorist bombing attack on Jeju International Airport at two o'clock on Monday," according to police officials.



-----------------

Yoon unlikely to reshuffle Cabinet immediately after vacation

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol is unlikely to carry out a Cabinet reshuffle immediately after returning from vacation this week, as he focuses on handling the response to the heat-plagued World Scout Jamboree, officials said Monday.

Yoon is currently on a weeklong summer vacation until Tuesday, and there was speculation he would conduct a minor reshuffle, including the nominations of a new industry minister and a new science minister, upon returning to work.



-----------------

S. Korea aims to expand King Sejong Institute centers worldwide to 350 by 2027

SEOUL -- The government on Monday unveiled a plan to further enhance its global infrastructure and networks for Korean language education, including increasing the number of overseas outlets of the government-run King Sejong Institute brand to 350 by 2027.

The announcement was made during the World Korean Educator Conference 2023 that kicked off at a hotel in southern Seoul earlier in the day.



-----------------

Situation improving at World Scout Jamboree campground

BUAN -- The overall situation at the campground of the 25th World Scout Jamboree appears to be improving gradually day by day, following all-out support from the South Korean government, public institutions and private companies.

The quadrennial global event ran into a crisis soon after kicking off on remote reclaimed land on the southwestern coast on Aug. 1 amid a scorching heat wave. Participants, mostly teens from over 150 countries, suffered from mosquito and insect bites and complained about a lack of almost everything, such as heat shelters, restrooms, shower booths, sanitation, cold water, food and hospital beds.

