World scout body says early departure planned from Saemangeum

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- An early departure will be planned for all participants in the 25th World Scout Jamboree from the campsite in the Saemangeum reclaimed land in southwestern South Korea due to inclement weather, the World Organization of the Scout Movement (WOSM) said Monday, citing such a move by the South Korean government.

"WOSM received confirmation this morning from the Government of the Republic of Korea that due to the expected impact of Typhoon Khanun, an early departure will be planned for all participants at the 25th World Scout Jamboree from the campsite in Saemangeum," the organization said in a statement, using the official name of South Korea.

"The (South Korean) government informed WOSM that they will soon provide details of the departure plans and the venues that will host the participants," the organization said, adding it urgently asked the government to expedite the plan for departure and provide all necessary resources and support for participants during their stay until they return to their home countries.

