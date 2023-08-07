Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kangwon Land Q2 net profit up 138.3 pct to 89.5 bln won

All News 14:18 August 07, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- Kangwon Land Inc. on Monday reported its second-quarter net profit of 89.5 billion won (US$68.5 million), up 138.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 82 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 69.9 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 6.3 percent to 331.1 billion won.

The operating profit was 18.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Keywords
#Kangwon Land
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!