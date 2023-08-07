KCC Q2 net profit down 63 pct to 67.3 bln won

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- KCC Corp. on Monday reported its second-quarter net profit of 67.3 billion won (US$51.6 million), down 63 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 90.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 164.2 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 9.5 percent to 1.58 trillion won.

