Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KCC Q2 net profit down 63 pct to 67.3 bln won

All News 15:17 August 07, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- KCC Corp. on Monday reported its second-quarter net profit of 67.3 billion won (US$51.6 million), down 63 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 90.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 164.2 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 9.5 percent to 1.58 trillion won.
(END)

Keywords
#KCC
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!