Lotte Energy Materials swings to red in Q2

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Energy Materials Corp. on Monday reported its second-quarter net loss of 7.6 billion won (US$5.8 million), turning from a profit of 6.5 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 1.5 billion won, down 94 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 5.2 percent to 198.2 billion won.

(END)