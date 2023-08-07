Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Lotte Energy Materials swings to red in Q2

All News 15:34 August 07, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Energy Materials Corp. on Monday reported its second-quarter net loss of 7.6 billion won (US$5.8 million), turning from a profit of 6.5 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 1.5 billion won, down 94 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 5.2 percent to 198.2 billion won.
