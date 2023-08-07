Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kolon Industries Q2 net income down 15.2 pct to 37.4 bln won

All News 15:37 August 07, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- Kolon Industries Inc. on Monday reported its second-quarter net income of 37.4 billion won (US$28.6 million), down 15.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 65.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 88.7 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 3 percent to 1.34 trillion won.

The operating profit was 7.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Keywords
#Kolon Industries
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!