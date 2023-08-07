Kolon Industries Q2 net income down 15.2 pct to 37.4 bln won

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- Kolon Industries Inc. on Monday reported its second-quarter net income of 37.4 billion won (US$28.6 million), down 15.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 65.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 88.7 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 3 percent to 1.34 trillion won.

The operating profit was 7.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

