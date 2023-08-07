Go to Contents Go to Navigation

CJ Logistics Q2 net income down 10.4 pct to 60.1 bln won

All News 15:41 August 07, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- CJ Logistics Corp. on Monday reported its second-quarter net profit of 60.1 billion won (US$46 million), down 10.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 112.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 116.1 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 5.6 percent to 2.96 trillion won.
(END)

Keywords
#CJ Logistics
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!