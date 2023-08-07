CJ Logistics Q2 net income down 10.4 pct to 60.1 bln won

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- CJ Logistics Corp. on Monday reported its second-quarter net profit of 60.1 billion won (US$46 million), down 10.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 112.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 116.1 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 5.6 percent to 2.96 trillion won.

