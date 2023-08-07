SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



Hyundai M&F INS 30,400 UP 100

SKNetworks 6,030 DN 30

Daesang 17,580 UP 80

TaihanElecWire 13,030 DN 80

ORION Holdings 14,790 UP 190

SamsungF&MIns 247,500 0

HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,600 DN 1,300

Kogas 25,350 DN 100

HyundaiEng&Const 36,050 DN 450

CUCKOO HOMESYS 22,450 UP 200

Hanwha 29,300 DN 250

CJ 70,400 UP 3,600

DB HiTek 57,000 DN 400

LX INT 35,250 UP 250

CJ LOGISTICS 80,800 DN 1,700

DOOSAN 107,500 UP 100

DL 41,800 UP 200

HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,230 DN 100

KIA CORP. 77,600 DN 3,000

Yuhan 73,000 DN 500

SLCORP 34,200 DN 1,400

SK hynix 121,900 UP 1,800

Youngpoong 567,000 DN 11,000

SamsungHvyInd 8,890 DN 20

LS ELECTRIC 99,500 DN 500

KorZinc 490,000 DN 4,000

OCI Holdings 102,500 DN 1,500

HyundaiMipoDock 91,600 DN 1,100

IS DONGSEO 31,900 DN 800

S-Oil 79,200 UP 2,400

LG Innotek 264,500 UP 9,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 156,100 DN 1,100

HMM 17,410 DN 530

HYUNDAI WIA 59,100 DN 1,400

HDKSOE 120,600 DN 900

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 37,650 DN 400

KumhoPetrochem 124,800 DN 1,100

MS IND 18,840 DN 120

SKC 96,000 DN 2,800

MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,110 UP 20

(MORE)