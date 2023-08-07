KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Hyundai M&F INS 30,400 UP 100
SKNetworks 6,030 DN 30
Daesang 17,580 UP 80
TaihanElecWire 13,030 DN 80
ORION Holdings 14,790 UP 190
SamsungF&MIns 247,500 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,600 DN 1,300
Kogas 25,350 DN 100
HyundaiEng&Const 36,050 DN 450
CUCKOO HOMESYS 22,450 UP 200
Hanwha 29,300 DN 250
CJ 70,400 UP 3,600
DB HiTek 57,000 DN 400
LX INT 35,250 UP 250
CJ LOGISTICS 80,800 DN 1,700
DOOSAN 107,500 UP 100
DL 41,800 UP 200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,230 DN 100
KIA CORP. 77,600 DN 3,000
Yuhan 73,000 DN 500
SLCORP 34,200 DN 1,400
SK hynix 121,900 UP 1,800
Youngpoong 567,000 DN 11,000
SamsungHvyInd 8,890 DN 20
LS ELECTRIC 99,500 DN 500
KorZinc 490,000 DN 4,000
OCI Holdings 102,500 DN 1,500
HyundaiMipoDock 91,600 DN 1,100
IS DONGSEO 31,900 DN 800
S-Oil 79,200 UP 2,400
LG Innotek 264,500 UP 9,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 156,100 DN 1,100
HMM 17,410 DN 530
HYUNDAI WIA 59,100 DN 1,400
HDKSOE 120,600 DN 900
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 37,650 DN 400
KumhoPetrochem 124,800 DN 1,100
MS IND 18,840 DN 120
SKC 96,000 DN 2,800
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,110 UP 20
(MORE)
-
BTS' V to be last member to debut as soloist
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams new U.S. human rights envoy as 'wicked woman' meddling in state affairs
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
Police to beef up patrols, stop and searches in wake of back-to-back stabbing rampages
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(LEAD) Typhoon Khanun poised to hit S. Korea's southeastern region this week
-
Typhoon Khanun poised to hit S. Korea's southeastern region this week
-
(3rd LD) Police probing 54 people in connection with murder threats posted online
-
U.S. contingent at jamboree in S. Korea departs for American military base in Pyeongtaek
-
(LEAD) Local Scout contingent boycotts jamboree, accuses organizers of mishandling sex offense