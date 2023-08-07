Mobis 226,500 DN 3,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 120,900 UP 1,300

S-1 56,600 DN 500

ZINUS 27,150 DN 100

Hanchem 188,300 DN 3,700

DWS 37,400 DN 1,600

KEPCO 19,280 DN 110

SamsungSecu 36,900 UP 400

KG DONGBU STL 8,160 DN 160

SKTelecom 46,800 UP 400

HyundaiElev 42,850 DN 250

SAMSUNG SDS 140,700 UP 6,100

KOREA AEROSPACE 49,200 DN 50

KUMHOTIRE 4,310 DN 190

Hanon Systems 8,330 DN 160

SK 154,200 DN 1,300

ShinpoongPharm 18,970 DN 780

Handsome 21,850 UP 100

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp519 00 UP600

Asiana Airlines 11,350 UP 130

COWAY 40,900 DN 400

LOTTE SHOPPING 74,100 UP 500

IBK 10,480 0

DONGSUH 18,350 0

SamsungEng 35,650 DN 150

SAMSUNG C&T 103,600 DN 600

PanOcean 4,810 DN 5

SAMSUNG CARD 29,150 UP 50

CheilWorldwide 19,230 DN 100

LOTTE WELLFOOD 97,700 DN 300

KT 32,000 UP 1,250

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16960 DN30

LOTTE TOUR 10,600 UP 100

LG Uplus 10,240 UP 170

SAMSUNG LIFE 70,900 UP 1,100

KT&G 86,000 UP 1,200

Doosan Enerbility 16,800 DN 120

Doosanfc 26,150 DN 250

LG Display 14,020 UP 110

Kangwonland 16,160 UP 320

