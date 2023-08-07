KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Mobis 226,500 DN 3,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 120,900 UP 1,300
S-1 56,600 DN 500
ZINUS 27,150 DN 100
Hanchem 188,300 DN 3,700
DWS 37,400 DN 1,600
KEPCO 19,280 DN 110
SamsungSecu 36,900 UP 400
KG DONGBU STL 8,160 DN 160
SKTelecom 46,800 UP 400
HyundaiElev 42,850 DN 250
SAMSUNG SDS 140,700 UP 6,100
KOREA AEROSPACE 49,200 DN 50
KUMHOTIRE 4,310 DN 190
Hanon Systems 8,330 DN 160
SK 154,200 DN 1,300
ShinpoongPharm 18,970 DN 780
Handsome 21,850 UP 100
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp519 00 UP600
Asiana Airlines 11,350 UP 130
COWAY 40,900 DN 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 74,100 UP 500
IBK 10,480 0
DONGSUH 18,350 0
SamsungEng 35,650 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 103,600 DN 600
PanOcean 4,810 DN 5
SAMSUNG CARD 29,150 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 19,230 DN 100
LOTTE WELLFOOD 97,700 DN 300
KT 32,000 UP 1,250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16960 DN30
LOTTE TOUR 10,600 UP 100
LG Uplus 10,240 UP 170
SAMSUNG LIFE 70,900 UP 1,100
KT&G 86,000 UP 1,200
Doosan Enerbility 16,800 DN 120
Doosanfc 26,150 DN 250
LG Display 14,020 UP 110
Kangwonland 16,160 UP 320
