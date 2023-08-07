NAVER 234,500 UP 11,000

Kakao 52,700 UP 900

NCsoft 281,500 UP 6,000

HANATOUR SERVICE 48,950 UP 300

COSMAX 107,000 UP 2,800

KIWOOM 104,100 UP 1,900

Hanwha Ocean 45,250 DN 1,250

HD Hyundai Infracore 10,860 DN 190

DWEC 4,550 UP 15

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 76,400 DN 8,700

CJ CheilJedang 297,000 UP 2,500

SamyangFood 123,600 UP 5,300

KEPCO KPS 34,000 DN 150

LG H&H 448,000 DN 5,500

LGCHEM 615,000 DN 21,000

KEPCO E&C 72,700 UP 500

ShinhanGroup 35,550 UP 450

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 43,000 UP 100

HYUNDAI ROTEM 30,000 DN 200

LGELECTRONICS 103,100 DN 500

Celltrion 149,000 DN 1,700

TKG Huchems 22,800 UP 150

JB Financial Group 8,750 0

DAEWOONG PHARM 106,100 DN 2,100

HYUNDAIDEPTST 60,800 UP 1,000

KIH 52,700 UP 2,200

GS 39,300 UP 550

LIG Nex1 77,300 UP 1,300

Fila Holdings 40,200 UP 350

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 167,800 DN 1,800

HANAFINANCIALGR 38,550 0

HANWHA LIFE 2,485 UP 45

AMOREPACIFIC 123,400 UP 2,100

FOOSUNG 12,400 DN 200

SK Innovation 192,400 DN 10,600

POONGSAN 36,450 UP 450

KBFinancialGroup 51,200 DN 800

Hansae 20,000 UP 610

Youngone Corp 62,500 UP 3,100

CSWIND 69,900 DN 1,400

(MORE)