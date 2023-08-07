KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
NAVER 234,500 UP 11,000
Kakao 52,700 UP 900
NCsoft 281,500 UP 6,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 48,950 UP 300
COSMAX 107,000 UP 2,800
KIWOOM 104,100 UP 1,900
Hanwha Ocean 45,250 DN 1,250
HD Hyundai Infracore 10,860 DN 190
DWEC 4,550 UP 15
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 76,400 DN 8,700
CJ CheilJedang 297,000 UP 2,500
SamyangFood 123,600 UP 5,300
KEPCO KPS 34,000 DN 150
LG H&H 448,000 DN 5,500
LGCHEM 615,000 DN 21,000
KEPCO E&C 72,700 UP 500
ShinhanGroup 35,550 UP 450
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 43,000 UP 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 30,000 DN 200
LGELECTRONICS 103,100 DN 500
Celltrion 149,000 DN 1,700
TKG Huchems 22,800 UP 150
JB Financial Group 8,750 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 106,100 DN 2,100
HYUNDAIDEPTST 60,800 UP 1,000
KIH 52,700 UP 2,200
GS 39,300 UP 550
LIG Nex1 77,300 UP 1,300
Fila Holdings 40,200 UP 350
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 167,800 DN 1,800
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,550 0
HANWHA LIFE 2,485 UP 45
AMOREPACIFIC 123,400 UP 2,100
FOOSUNG 12,400 DN 200
SK Innovation 192,400 DN 10,600
POONGSAN 36,450 UP 450
KBFinancialGroup 51,200 DN 800
Hansae 20,000 UP 610
Youngone Corp 62,500 UP 3,100
CSWIND 69,900 DN 1,400
