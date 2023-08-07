KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
GKL 14,350 UP 10
KOLON IND 49,950 DN 1,150
HanmiPharm 290,000 DN 1,500
SD Biosensor 13,920 DN 490
Meritz Financial 50,500 UP 300
BNK Financial Group 6,750 0
DGB Financial Group 7,410 DN 20
emart 79,300 UP 800
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY386 00 UP200
KOLMAR KOREA 51,700 UP 2,850
PIAM 30,400 UP 450
HANJINKAL 44,500 UP 1,550
CHONGKUNDANG 81,400 DN 300
DoubleUGames 41,100 UP 150
HL MANDO 43,100 DN 1,550
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 793,000 DN 3,000
Doosan Bobcat 55,400 UP 1,300
Netmarble 49,000 UP 500
KRAFTON 174,500 UP 5,100
HD HYUNDAI 63,000 UP 500
ORION 121,200 UP 2,300
ILJIN HYSOLUS 24,900 DN 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,900 UP 60
BGF Retail 170,300 UP 900
SKCHEM 65,000 DN 900
HDC-OP 10,080 DN 80
HYOSUNG TNC 340,000 DN 12,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 455,000 DN 4,000
HANILCMT 12,120 DN 60
SKBS 84,100 DN 400
WooriFinancialGroup 11,530 DN 70
KakaoBank 28,750 UP 50
SKBP 91,500 DN 4,800
KCC 215,500 UP 5,500
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES134 40 0 DN1900
LS 109,900 DN 2,700
HYBE 274,500 UP 2,500
SK ie technology 96,200 DN 5,300
LG Energy Solution 514,000 DN 26,000
YoulchonChem 33,200 DN 1,250
BTS' V to be last member to debut as soloist
(LEAD) N. Korea slams new U.S. human rights envoy as 'wicked woman' meddling in state affairs
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
Police to beef up patrols, stop and searches in wake of back-to-back stabbing rampages
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
(LEAD) Typhoon Khanun poised to hit S. Korea's southeastern region this week
(3rd LD) Police probing 54 people in connection with murder threats posted online
U.S. contingent at jamboree in S. Korea departs for American military base in Pyeongtaek
(LEAD) Local Scout contingent boycotts jamboree, accuses organizers of mishandling sex offense