KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
DL E&C 30,250 DN 250
kakaopay 48,400 UP 250
K Car 12,200 DN 280
F&F 106,800 DN 1,000
Hanssem 53,600 UP 4,800
SKSQUARE 46,000 UP 350
Kumyang 146,100 DN 9,300
KAL 23,750 DN 200
LG Corp. 83,500 DN 300
POSCO FUTURE M 439,000 DN 41,500
Boryung 8,800 DN 70
LOTTE Fine Chem 60,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 35,150 DN 650
Shinsegae 198,400 DN 900
Nongshim 426,500 UP 23,500
SGBC 46,550 DN 1,500
Hyosung 62,800 UP 300
LOTTE 25,850 UP 100
GCH Corp 13,960 DN 240
LotteChilsung 132,700 UP 700
HyundaiMtr 188,000 DN 4,200
AmoreG 29,950 DN 400
COSMOCHEM 47,300 DN 2,250
POSCO Holdings 561,000 DN 33,000
DB INSURANCE 77,100 DN 200
SamsungElec 68,500 UP 200
NHIS 10,400 UP 130
GC Corp 115,700 DN 900
GS E&C 14,190 DN 120
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 617,000 DN 18,000
KPIC 138,600 0
GS Retail 22,150 0
Ottogi 371,500 UP 5,000
HtlShilla 75,100 UP 100
Hanmi Science 33,700 DN 550
SamsungElecMech 149,800 UP 700
HITEJINRO 20,550 UP 50
Daewoong 14,110 DN 50
TaekwangInd 608,000 UP 7,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,350 DN 10
(END)
-
BTS' V to be last member to debut as soloist
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams new U.S. human rights envoy as 'wicked woman' meddling in state affairs
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
Police to beef up patrols, stop and searches in wake of back-to-back stabbing rampages
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(LEAD) Typhoon Khanun poised to hit S. Korea's southeastern region this week
-
Typhoon Khanun poised to hit S. Korea's southeastern region this week
-
(3rd LD) Police probing 54 people in connection with murder threats posted online
-
U.S. contingent at jamboree in S. Korea departs for American military base in Pyeongtaek
-
(LEAD) Local Scout contingent boycotts jamboree, accuses organizers of mishandling sex offense