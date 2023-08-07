DL E&C 30,250 DN 250

kakaopay 48,400 UP 250

K Car 12,200 DN 280

F&F 106,800 DN 1,000

Hanssem 53,600 UP 4,800

SKSQUARE 46,000 UP 350

Kumyang 146,100 DN 9,300

KAL 23,750 DN 200

LG Corp. 83,500 DN 300

POSCO FUTURE M 439,000 DN 41,500

Boryung 8,800 DN 70

LOTTE Fine Chem 60,500 DN 1,000

HYUNDAI STEEL 35,150 DN 650

Shinsegae 198,400 DN 900

Nongshim 426,500 UP 23,500

SGBC 46,550 DN 1,500

Hyosung 62,800 UP 300

LOTTE 25,850 UP 100

GCH Corp 13,960 DN 240

LotteChilsung 132,700 UP 700

HyundaiMtr 188,000 DN 4,200

AmoreG 29,950 DN 400

COSMOCHEM 47,300 DN 2,250

POSCO Holdings 561,000 DN 33,000

DB INSURANCE 77,100 DN 200

SamsungElec 68,500 UP 200

NHIS 10,400 UP 130

GC Corp 115,700 DN 900

GS E&C 14,190 DN 120

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 617,000 DN 18,000

KPIC 138,600 0

GS Retail 22,150 0

Ottogi 371,500 UP 5,000

HtlShilla 75,100 UP 100

Hanmi Science 33,700 DN 550

SamsungElecMech 149,800 UP 700

HITEJINRO 20,550 UP 50

Daewoong 14,110 DN 50

TaekwangInd 608,000 UP 7,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,350 DN 10

(END)