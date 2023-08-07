Korea Aerospace Industries Q2 net profit down 80.3 pct to 9.9 bln won

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. on Monday reported its second-quarter net profit of 9.9 billion won (US$7.6 million), down 80.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period fell 75.6 percent on-year to 8.4 billion won. Sales increased 9.7 percent to 733.5 billion won.

