Handsome Q2 net income down 51.5 pct to 8.6 bln won

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- Handsome Corp. on Monday reported its second-quarter net income of 8.6 billion won (US$6.6 million), down 51.5 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 5.8 billion won, down 78.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 3.3 percent to 345.7 billion won.

The operating profit was 75.0 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

