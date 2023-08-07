Go to Contents Go to Navigation

CJ Cheiljedang Q2 net profit down 49.6 pct to 127.5 bln won

All News 16:16 August 07, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- CJ Cheiljedang Corp. on Monday reported its second-quarter net profit of 127.5 billion won (US$97.6 million), down 49.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period fell 31.7 percent on-year to 344.6 billion won. Revenue decreased 4 percent to 7.21 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 90.2 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Keywords
#CJ Cheiljedang
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!